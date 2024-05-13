The Philadelphia Inquirer Names AIR Communities a 2024 Top Workplace

Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR” or "AIR Communities”) (NYSE: AIRC) announced today that it has been named a Top Workplace in Philadelphia by The Philadelphia Inquirer. The annual list of Top Workplaces is administered by Energage and based solely on anonymous employee feedback that measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and engagement.

"We are incredibly proud to be a Top Workplace in Philadelphia," said AIR Communities Vice President of Human Resources Beth Harmon. "This award is earned by our team, whose dedication to our high calling of providing homes is the foundation of our success. Our culture emphasizes rewarding work, professional development opportunities, leadership training, and team appreciation, which translates into the best possible experience for our residents. High resident retention and satisfaction is a testament to the outstanding work our team does day in and day out.”

While focused on fostering a highly engaged team and providing world-class customer service to residents, AIR is also committed to being a good neighbor and outstanding corporate citizen. One example is the award-winning art program at Park Towne Place Museum District Residences, a historic mid-century modern community uniquely situated on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway among the City of Philadelphia’s most cherished art and cultural institutions. The program, which was launched in 2016, features a rotating exhibit of local artists’ work, a permanent art collection, and engaging community events open to the public.

2024 marks AIR’s second consecutive year on the Top Workplace list in Philadelphia following a long history of national and regional awards. AIR has also been named a Top Workplace in Denver, South Florida, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Washington, D.C. In 2024, AIR received its third consecutive National Top Workplace honor, as well as Culture of Excellence Awards for Leadership, Innovation, Compensation and Benefits, Purpose and Values, and Work-Life Flexibility.

About AIR

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT”). AIR’s portfolio comprises 77 communities totaling 27,374 Apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR’s platform. For additional information, please visit aircommunities.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

