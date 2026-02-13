Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
13.02.2026 10:06:00
The Quantum Computing Stock Risk Everyone (Even Wall Street Analysts) Is Missing
Although artificial intelligence (AI) sports the largest addressable global opportunity of any game-changing trend on Wall Street, AI stocks took a back seat to the advent of quantum computing in 2025.As of mid-October, pure-play quantum computing stocks IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) rallied by as much as 6,200% over the trailing 12-month period. These are potentially life-altering returns for investors who had confidence in this very early stage technology.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!