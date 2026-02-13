Quantum Aktie

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

13.02.2026 10:06:00

The Quantum Computing Stock Risk Everyone (Even Wall Street Analysts) Is Missing

Although artificial intelligence (AI) sports the largest addressable global opportunity of any game-changing trend on Wall Street, AI stocks took a back seat to the advent of quantum computing in 2025.As of mid-October, pure-play quantum computing stocks IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) rallied by as much as 6,200% over the trailing 12-month period. These are potentially life-altering returns for investors who had confidence in this very early stage technology.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
