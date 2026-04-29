The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Aktie

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 883369 / ISIN: US8101861065

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29.04.2026 14:20:41

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $263.3 million, or $4.46 per share. This compares with $220.7 million, or $3.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. reported adjusted earnings of $267.8 million or $4.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $1.459 billion from $1.389 billion last year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $263.3 Mln. vs. $220.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.46 vs. $3.78 last year. -Revenue: $1.459 Bln vs. $1.389 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.15 To $ 4.35

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