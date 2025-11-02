Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
02.11.2025 16:45:00
The Single Best AI Stock: Could It Surge 148% by 2030?
Identifying the single best AI stock to buy and hold is incredibly difficult, and everyone has their own opinion on the subject. There are several options, ranging from hardware providers to hyperscalers to software applications, but I think investors should focus on where the money is flowing.Right now, the biggest area where money is being spent is in building out the AI computing footprint. This makes hardware one of the best areas to invest in, and I've pinpointed what I think the single best AI stock investment is right now. While an argument could be made for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) or one of the rising competitors, I think there is no better option than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM).TSMC -- as it's also known -- is in the driver's seat for the entire AI computing industry, and is incredibly important for every computing equipment provider because they can't manufacture their own chips. That's where Taiwan Semiconductor comes in, and that makes it a must-own stock in the AI arms race.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!