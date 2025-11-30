People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
|
30.11.2025 13:40:00
The Single Most Common Retirement Planning Mistake People Make After They Turn 40
From Roth IRAs to 401(k)s, retirees have many powerful tools to accelerate their savings. But many people don't take full advantage of those opportunities. In fact, not saving now rather than later is all too common -- and it could be the worst retirement planning mistake people make after they turn 40.Image source: Getty Images.You likely already know about the magic of compounding. If you save $1,000 and it grows at 10% per year for 10 years, its future value is around $26,000. If you increase that holding period to 20 years, its future value is around $67,000. Increase that holding period to 30 years and that initial $10,000 investment becomes an astounding $175,000! Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
