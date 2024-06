The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $10,000 Right Now

Many dividend stocks lost their luster over the past two years as rising interest rates drove investors toward fixed-income investments. For those prudent investors, it didn't make sense to buy a riskier dividend stock with a 3%-4% yield when they could simply park their cash in risk-free CDs or Treasury bills to earn interest payments of more than 5%.But with interest rates set to potentially decline over the next year, those guaranteed yields are likely to shrink and drive investors toward blue chip dividend stocks again. Before that shift happens, investors should consider investing some available cash, $10,000 for example, in stock for Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) to earn hundreds of dollars in extra dividend income every year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel