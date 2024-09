The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Interest rates have been elevated over the past few years as the Federal Reserve has tried to quash stubbornly high inflation. With inflation finally starting to moderate, the Federal Reserve has signaled that it will cut rates several times over the coming months. Higher rates have had a particularly notable impact on real estate investment trusts (REITs). They need to borrow lots of money to fund acquisitions and property development.Given their leverage to interest rates, REITS should benefit when they start falling. That makes them some of the smartest dividend stocks to buy right now for those with a little cash to put to work. Three great REIT options are Realty Income (NYSE: O), Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA), and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool