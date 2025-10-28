NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
28.10.2025 16:24:00

The Smartest Energy Stock to Buy With $50 Right Now

The world needs an abundance of power in the coming years to support digitalization, AI, increased electrification, and other catalysts. It needs to be low-cost, quickly deployable, and come from cleaner sources. Of all the available power sources, renewable energy is the best-positioned technology to meet the world's surging energy needs. As a leader in renewable energy, Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) is one of the smartest energy stocks you can buy these days. Here's why even buying one share, which costs less than $50, looks like a wise choice right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten