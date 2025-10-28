NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
28.10.2025 16:24:00
The Smartest Energy Stock to Buy With $50 Right Now
The world needs an abundance of power in the coming years to support digitalization, AI, increased electrification, and other catalysts. It needs to be low-cost, quickly deployable, and come from cleaner sources. Of all the available power sources, renewable energy is the best-positioned technology to meet the world's surging energy needs. As a leader in renewable energy, Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) is one of the smartest energy stocks you can buy these days. Here's why even buying one share, which costs less than $50, looks like a wise choice right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
