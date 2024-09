The Smartest Financial Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

With the market rocketing higher after the Federal Reserve's big interest rate cut, it may feel like there's nothing good to invest in on Wall Street. After all, the major market indexes are breaking records, which suggests a perhaps overly exuberant investor base is running the show right now . But don't despair, you can still find investments worth buying if you look hard enough and really think through what is going on today. Here are three candidates for you to consider, even if you only have $500 in your pocket.To get the most obvious factor out of the way right up front, $500 is nowhere near enough to buy Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) class A shares, which trade for more than $685,000 each. But $500 is just enough to buy the B shares, which are trading near $455. So don't despair if you want to trade alongside the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett.The key to understanding Berkshire Hathaway is that it is so large and diversified that it is very similar to a mutual fund. If you view it from this perspective, there's really no right or wrong time to buy because what you are buying is Buffett's investment approach. Notably, he tends to be opportunistic. What's interesting right now is that Berkshire Hathaway has been selling large stakes in some of its big winners, including Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). That's bolstering the company's already massive cash hoard, which stood at over $270 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool