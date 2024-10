The Smartest Fintech Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

There are many secular trends affecting the economy today. One of the most notable changes has been happening in the financial services industry.Fintech businesses are gaining ground on traditional banks, and two stocks in this realm deserve a much closer look. Investing $500 in each of these companies would be a smart move.Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) has Warren Buffett's backing, after his company invested in Nu around the time it went public in December 2021. At its current price, investors can scoop up about 37 shares for $500.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool