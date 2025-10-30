NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
30.10.2025 15:07:00
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Investors have fallen in love with the big technology stocks yet again. But did you know that one of the big tech stocks -- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) -- has severely underperformed the broad market S&P 500 Index over the last five years? Amazon stock is up less than 40% over that period compared to a total return of the S&P 500 of 110%, as Wall Street gets wary about the company's position in the artificial intelligence (AI) race.Despite these concerns, I believe Amazon is one of the smartest growth stocks you can buy with $1,000 right now, because of its dual engines of growth that should keep this business chugging along for the rest of this decade. Here's why Amazon stock may be the cheapest "Magnificent Seven" stock you can buy today.The largest risk facing Amazon today is how AI will impact its position in the cloud computing sector. Its Amazon Web Services (AWS) subsidiary has dominated cloud computing infrastructure for close to two decades, leading the pack in both revenue and profitability. However, in the last few years, its competitors, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, have been growing revenue faster on a percentage basis due to their relationships with AI start-ups such as OpenAI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
