NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
27.10.2025 10:17:00
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $2,000 Right Now
There's no denying artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks are the market's darlings right now. And understandably so. Their underlying companies are just creating too much positive change for this not to be the case.The only problem? All the talk about artificial intelligence stocks being in a valuation bubble holds a little too much water. There's good reason to be concerned.The fact of the matter is, however, most stocks -- even most growth stocks -- aren't artificial intelligence stocks. Plenty of these names are still worth stepping into at their current prices, too. And one of the best prospects among these tickers is streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!