NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
30.10.2025 09:53:00
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $20 Right Now
Stocks that carry cheap price tags of, say, less than $20, often are anything but. Many are corporations with struggling businesses and poor prospects, unlikely to deliver strong returns over the long run. Investing even small amounts in such companies is usually not a good idea.However, many others are rather attractive long-term bets, and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) is one of them. The Netherlands-based fintech specialist has plenty to offer investors, given the strength of its underlying operations and excellent outlook. The best part: Shares are trading for under $18 apiece. Here's why Adyen is a superb stock to buy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
