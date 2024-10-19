|
19.10.2024 09:55:00
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now
You don't need to be wealthy to start investing in the stock market. An investment even as small as $500 can grow into something substantial, given the right choice of stock and enough time to allow for the growth to occur. It is, in fact, one of the best ways to build wealth and prepare for a long retirement. Investing does involve risk, though, and it's smart to have a diversified portfolio with a mix of higher-risk growth stocks and stable, dividend-paying companies.How much concentration on higher-growth, higher-risk stocks is right for your portfolio depends on many things. Age, life situations, and appetite for risk are all factors. But here's why Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one growth stock that deserves a place in most anyone's portfolio, even if $500 is all you have to invest with at the moment.Investors who have watched Nvidia's explosive growth -- and soaring stock price -- may have thought they missed out on a great investment. After all, the stock was recently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of over 60. That's with the stock trading near its all-time high after tripling over the last year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
