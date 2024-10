What's the smartest growth stock to buy with $500 right now? Different investors would answer that question in different ways. A stock that's a smart pick for one person might not be so smart for another.This isn't an easy question to answer, in my opinion. I think there are quite a few growth stocks to buy with $500 that qualify as smart picks. But if I had to choose just one? An exceptional stock does float to the top of my list.Before I reveal which stock I picked, allow me to first explain my selection criteria. I'm assuming that buying a fractional share isn't allowed, so this limits me to choosing from stocks with share prices of $500 or less.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool