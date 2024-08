The Smartest Investors Know 1 Secret to Finding Tomorrow's Big Stock Market Winners

It can feel overwhelming to figure what stocks to buy (or sell), and for that matter, which ones offer the most upside. But making the right choices is a lot easier when you know where to look for the best information.Most companies, but not all, host quarterly earnings calls with Wall Street analysts to talk about what happened in the recent quarter and what to expect in the year ahead. The transcripts of these calls are available to everyone. While some companies make them available on their investor relations site, you can also find them from several places online, including The Motley Fool.Let's look at how an investor could have used these valuable communications to spot timely buying opportunities in shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF), and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool