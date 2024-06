The Smartest Tech ETF to Buy With $500 Right Now

Picking individual stocks to add to your portfolio can sometimes be overwhelming, especially when there are thousands to pick from in the market. Even when you've settled on a specific sector or industry, picking stocks within those can be tedious.Thankfully, you don't have to spend time researching and picking individual stocks; you could invest in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that provides broad exposure to the sector or industry you're interested in. The tech sector has often been the most popular part of the stock market -- and the most rewarding -- for investors over the past couple of decades.If you have $500 available to invest (meaning you have an emergency fund saved and high-interest debt paid down) and want exposure to some of the world's top tech companies, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) is a great option.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel