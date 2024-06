The Stock Market Is Doing Something It Hasn't Done in 23 Years, and It Could Signal a Big Investment Opportunity

Consistently investing in the stock market is a proven wealth creator. Over the long term, stocks produce better returns than almost any other asset class.While stocks as a group consistently climb in value over time, economic cycles lead some segments to outperfom others when you zoom in on a few years at a time. Over the last few years, big tech stocks have powered the overall stock market higher. Most recently, artificial intelligence (AI) has fueled a huge surge in pricing for some of the biggest tech companies in the world.But the cycle could be about to shift. One indicator suggests a certain segment of the market is historically undervalued, and it could be a great opportunity for investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel