The Stock Market Is Near All-Time Highs Again. Here Are the 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now.
The stock market was fairly weak throughout most of November, but recovered leading into Thanksgiving. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is around its all-time highs, which may give investors some pause, wondering if this is the right time to buy or not. I still think it's a great time to be buying stocks, though, and some of the biggest names in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector look like great picks headed into 2026.At the top of my shopping list for the best stocks to scoop up now are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) -- even though the latter two are actually right near their own peaks. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
