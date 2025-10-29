Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
|
29.10.2025 09:20:00
The Stock Market May Do Something Shocking in 2026, According to Wall Street Analysts
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has added 17% this year despite crashing after President Trump announced sweeping tariffs in early April. That puts the benchmark index on course for its third consecutive year of double-digit gains.Will the momentum carry into 2026? One Wall Street analyst says the S&P 500 could surge 30% next year under the right conditions, but another says the index could decline 30% if the economy suffers a deep recession. Read on to learn more.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
