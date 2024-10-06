|
06.10.2024 10:51:00
The Subtle Reason Stocks Can Plunge if Kamala Harris Raises the Corporate Tax Rate by 33%
Less than a month from today, on Nov. 5, voters will head to the polls to determine which presidential candidate -- current Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump -- will lead our country for the next four years.Admittedly, not every decision made in the Oval Office or by our elected officials in Congress has bearing on Wall Street. However, the economic policies put into place by the incoming president and Congress do have the potential to affect corporate profits, and thus the stock market.While there are potential advantages and drawbacks to the economic proposals of both candidates, the one plan that's raising a lot of eyebrows on Wall Street is Harris' call to raise the corporate tax rate by a third -- from 21% to 28%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Harris Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Harris Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!