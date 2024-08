The Trade Desk: Q2 Revenue Soars 26%

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), a leading advertising technology platform, recently released its earnings report for Q2 2024 on Aug. 8, 2024. The company reported strong performance with revenue of $585 million, surpassing management's guidance of $575 million. This represents a 26% year-over-year increase from $464 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $242 million, exceeding the expected $223 million, highlighting improved profitability.Despite rising operating expenses, the quarter was deemed successful given the company's ability to outperform expectations.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool