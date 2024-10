Warren Buffett is known for allocating capital with a value-focused mindset. This strategy has worked well for the great investor over the past few decades.However, it seems like a lot of investors are drawn to businesses that are posting rapid sales and earnings gains. These companies can turn out to be big winners. And even though the market is in record territory right now , there are still opportunities to take advantage of.Here's why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the ultimate growth stock to buy with $1,000 right now .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool