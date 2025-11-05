Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
|
05.11.2025 02:13:00
The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
It's tough to be excited about buying growth stocks right now. The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) has pushed too many of these related tickers up to uncomfortable levels. If they suffer a much-needed valuation correction, it very likely will drag the overall market down with them.Now take a step back and look at the bigger global picture. Not every growth name is at risk here. Most of the frothiness is limited to stocks of U.S. companies. Overseas, most valuations still make sense.Enter China's Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). It's a great pick if your largely American holdings have you a bit nervous at this time, but you're not finding much else to replace them with.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ultimate Holdings Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ultimate Holdings Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|12,60
|0,00%