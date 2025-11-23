Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
|
23.11.2025 15:15:00
The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
You might have to travel far to find your next $1,000 investment, but I promise you won't need a travel visa. Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) does most of its business at the other end of the globe, but the Chinese e-commerce pioneer could be a great growth stock for stateside investors.With the company about to check in with fresh financials -- it reports Tuesday morning before the U.S. market opens -- it's a good time to get up to speed with Alibaba. Let's take a closer look to see why it could be the ultimate growth stock to buy with $1,000 right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
