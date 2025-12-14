Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
|
14.12.2025 13:30:00
The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Based on nothing more than the stock's lackluster performance of late, it would be easy to dismiss Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as a prospect for your portfolio. Amazon shares haven't just trailed the overall market this year. They've not made any net forward progress during this stretch. Something certainly seems to be wrong, even if investors can't quite put their finger on it.However, as the adage goes, you should expect it when you least expect it. Amazon's stock may well be on the verge of a rebound for reasons that aren't obvious, but soon will be.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!