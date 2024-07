The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) plunged in late May after the company announced its first-quarter results. However, the company has a number of growth initiatives in the works, while it has yet to see the potential benefits of artificial intelligence (AI).Let's take a look why Salesforce shares fell and why it currently may be the ultimate growth stock to buy with $5,000.Salesforce felt pressure in the first quarter, which showed up in weaker-than-expected revenue and current remaining performance obligations (CRPO) growth that fell below the analyst consensus for both metrics. CRPO is a metric used by sales-as-a-service (SaaS) companies that measures invoices that are expected to be recognized over the next year. It is an indicator of future growth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool