The ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period

Ventilation and air conditioning are used in indoor agriculture to control temperature, humidity, and carbon dioxide concentration as required by plants. This ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture analysis consider sales from both new installations, retrofit. Our analysis also considers the sales of ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture in Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the new installation segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investments in vertical farming indoors and growing cultivation of cannabis indoors will play a significant role in the new installation segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture market report look at factors such as benefits offered by ventilation and air conditioning equipment in indoor agriculture, growing demand for exotic fruits, vegetables, and flowers, availability of funding for startups and farmers for indoor agriculture. However, high capital investment requirement and high operational cost, lack of exposure to modern agricultural practices, growing food safety concerns and the threat of trade war may hamper the growth of the ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture industry over the forecast period.



Benefits offered by ventilation and air conditioning equipment in indoor agriculture



A ventilation system helps maintain the required airflow rate in an indoor farm, and an air conditioning system helps keep the required temperature and humidity level. Thus, ventilation and air conditioning equipment help maintain optimum carbon dioxide, temperature, and, humidity levels in an indoor farm, which is essential for the growth of plants and vegetables. Ventilation and air conditioning equipment in indoor farms also ensure that there is no stagnant or damp air over plant surfaces as it can lead to the formation of fungi or mold. Thus, a large number of benefits offered by ventilation and air conditioning equipment, coupled with the increasing focus of farmers on indoor agriculture, is expected to drive the ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.



Emerging trend of container farming



There is an emerging trend of using insulated shipping containers for climate-controlled farming, which is known as container farming. These insulated containers are custom built for a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. These containers are equipped with environmental control systems to grow a wide range of fruits, vegetables, and flowers in all environments and climates. Herbs and botanical products are used in the pharmaceutical, nutritional supplement, and flavor and fragrance sectors, which fuels the demand for container farming. Container farming makes it possible to harvest vegetables and fruits near the demand centers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading manufacturers, that include Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Munters Group AB, Resideo Technologies Inc., Systemair AB, and Ziehl-Abegg SE.



Also, the ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



