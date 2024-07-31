The Vita Coco Company, Inc. Reveals Advance In Q2 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $19.1 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $18.0 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $144.1 million from $139.6 million last year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $19.1 Mln. vs. $18.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.32 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $144.1 Mln vs. $139.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $500mln - $510mln