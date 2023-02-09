|
09.02.2023 19:11:21
The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Restructuring, Restoring Accountability to Creative Businesses
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Walt Disney Company announced details of its strategic restructuring that will refocus the organization on creativity, empower creative leaders and ensure they are accountable for all aspects of their businesses globally, and put the company’s streaming business on a path to sustained growth and profitability. Effective immediately, the company will be organized into three core, collaborative business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Parks,
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Businesswire"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Businesswire"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
31.08.17
|MARKT USA/US-Daten geben Richtung für die Wall Street vor (Dow Jones)
|
11.05.16
|MARKT USA/Vortagesrally an Wall Street dürfte sich nicht fortsetzen (Dow Jones)
|
10.02.16
|MARKT USA/Erholung an der Wall Street erwartet (Dow Jones)
|
05.08.15
|MARKT USA/Disney könnten Erholung der Wall Street etwas bremsen (Dow Jones)
|
10.12.14
|UPDATE: Steueraffäre in Luxemburg weitet sich aus (Dow Jones)