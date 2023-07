The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors Extends Robert A. Iger’s Contract as CEO Through 2026

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Businesswire"

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Board of Directors announced today that Robert A. Iger has agreed to continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer through December 31, 2026. In voting unanimously to extend Mr. Iger’s contract by two years, the independent members of the Board of Directors noted that Iger’s extension provides continuity of leadership during the Company’s ongoing transformation, and allows more time to execute a transition plan for CEO success