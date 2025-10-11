Theon International To Acquire 9.8% Stake In Exosens For EUR 268.7 Mln

(RTTNews) - Theon International Plc announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with HLD Europe SCA, Invest Prince Henri SCA, and Invest Gamma Sarl—investment entities affiliated with Groupe HLD (HLD)—to acquire a 9.8% equity stake in Exosens SA. The transaction is valued at 268.7 million euros, representing a price of 54.0 euros per share.

EXOSENS is a leading French company specializing in advanced electro-optical technologies, including light amplification, detection and imaging systems. Following the completion of the transaction, THEON will become the second largest shareholder in EXOSENS, after Groupe HLD.

The closing of the transaction remains subject to regulatory notifications in a selected number of countries, and is expected to take place in early first quarter of 2026.

In connection with the transaction, UBS Europe SE and Citibank Europe PLC have agreed to provide a bridge facility, which is intended to be refinanced with a combination of debt and newly issued equity within existing shareholders' authorizations, to maintain a solid and flexible capital structure.

UBS Europe SE acted as sole financial advisor to THEON, while Clifford Chance provided legal advice.