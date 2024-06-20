Thermo Fisher Extends Expiration Of Tender Offer For Olink Shares, ADSs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) said its subsidiary, Orion Acquisition, has extended the expiration time of the offering period of its tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding common shares and all of the outstanding American Depositary Shares, each representing one share, of Olink Holding AB for $26.00 per share and per ADS, in cash. The offer is now scheduled to expire on July 9, 2024.

On June 18, 2024, approximately 84,755,040 shares have been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn pursuant to the offer. Approximately 35,240,339 ADSs have been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn pursuant to the offer. These shares and ADSs collectively represent approximately 96.2% of the outstanding shares.