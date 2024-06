These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovators Could Be the Next Stock Splits After Nvidia's Big Announcement

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the latest high-flying tech stock to conduct a stock split, but it won't be the last.Nvidia's share price increased a whopping 550% from the start of 2023 to the time it announced its 10-for-1 stock split on May 22. That growth was fueled by a rapid rise in demand for generative artificial intelligence (AI). Nvidia's GPUs play a crucial role in developing generative AI applications because they're extremely efficient at training large language models.With the surging interest in AI, Nvidia couldn't keep up with demand for its GPUs. Prices for its chips soared along with its gross margin and profit. Investors who saw the potential in the current trend have done well by investing in Nvidia.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel