NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
18.11.2025 13:35:00
These 2 Nvidia Customers Just Made a Startling Move. Could It Get in the Way of a Billion-Dollar Revenue Opportunity for the AI Chip Leader?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has never officially revealed the identity of its biggest customers -- but comments from these customers themselves have helped us draw some conclusions. The world's most prominent tech players, including Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), are among them, rushing to Nvidia for its high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) chips and systems.Microsoft and Amazon, through their cloud businesses, offer these platforms to their customers. And today, both tech giants, to better serve these customers, have committed to ramping up their infrastructure -- a move that requires growing investment in compute. This represents an enormous revenue opportunity for Nvidia, and Nvidia has even said that overall AI infrastructure spending may reach as much as $4 trillion by the end of the decade.All of this is great, but recently, Microsoft and Amazon made a startling move that potentially could get in the way of an additional billion-dollar revenue opportunity for Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
