Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
30.10.2025 08:50:00
These 2 Stocks Could Turn First-Time Investors Into Long-Term Winners
Investing in the stock market may seem complicated and overwhelming for beginners, but it really isn't. You can even start with a very small amount of money, thanks to several brokerages that permit their investors to buy fractional shares.If you just opened a brokerage account and have some investible cash that isn't needed to pay bills, clear high-interest debt, or save for an emergency fund, you might want to consider investing it. As for where it should be invested, you will want to find a few strong companies with competitive advantages that can grow at healthy rates in the long run.Let's look at two such names that could be ideal buys for investors at the beginning of their portfolio development since they have the potential to deliver impressive long-term upside.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
