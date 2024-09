These 3 AI Crypto Tokens Surged More Than 20% Last Week

It's been a rather remarkable week in the stock market, and certain cryptocurrencies have certainly joined in on the excitement. As of 1:30 pm ET Friday, Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP), NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR), and Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) surged 21.1%, 20.5%, and 20%, respectively from the previous Friday's close.This sort of week-over-week move is notable, even in the more volatile crypto sector. Let's dive into what factors may be at play with respect to these three AI -adjacent crypto projects, and whether this move has the legs to continue from here.It's worth noting that each of these three projects carries various AI catalysts that are worth exploring, particularly in light of the various moves we've seen in the stock market this past week. Outperformance from a number of AI -related chip names has driven outsized excitement in other companies and projects with AI exposure, with Nvidia's rather impressive move higher over the past week (up more than 15%), paving the way for similar moves in assets that may even be more highly leveraged to these secular trends. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool