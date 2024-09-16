|
16.09.2024 22:28:38
These 3 AI Crypto Tokens Surged More Than 20% Last Week
It's been a rather remarkable week in the stock market, and certain cryptocurrencies have certainly joined in on the excitement. As of 1:30 pm ET Friday, Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP), NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR), and Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) surged 21.1%, 20.5%, and 20%, respectively from the previous Friday's close.This sort of week-over-week move is notable, even in the more volatile crypto sector. Let's dive into what factors may be at play with respect to these three AI-adjacent crypto projects, and whether this move has the legs to continue from here.It's worth noting that each of these three projects carries various AI catalysts that are worth exploring, particularly in light of the various moves we've seen in the stock market this past week. Outperformance from a number of AI-related chip names has driven outsized excitement in other companies and projects with AI exposure, with Nvidia's rather impressive move higher over the past week (up more than 15%), paving the way for similar moves in assets that may even be more highly leveraged to these secular trends. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 355,00
|0,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed schraubt Leitiznsen um 50 Basispunkte herunter: Dow Jones schließt etwas schwächer -- ATX geht etwas fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Japanischer Aktienmarkt schließt mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zur Woche etwas anziehen, während der deutsche Leitindex nicht voran kam. Die US-Anleger reagieren mit Zukäufen auf den Fed-Leitzinsentscheid. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Mittwoch etwas zu.