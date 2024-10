These 3 Billionaires Have Massive Stakes in Coca-Cola Stock

I put the word "billionaire" right in the headline because I know that investors want to know what the billionaires are doing. People tend to call this the "smart money." A lot of people believe that if you know what smart, informed billionaires are investing in, you can make better investing decisions as well.Shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are clearly popular among billionaire investors. Sometimes the investment is direct and other times the investment is indirect through an affiliated hedge fund. But billionaires Warren Buffett, Ken Griffin, and Jeremy Grantham all have significant stakes in this beverage giant.Buffett is in charge of Berkshire Hathaway, which is an enormous conglomerate with a large investment portfolio. In 1988, Berkshire Hathaway started buying Coca-Cola stock. And today, that position is worth nearly $28 billion, or about 9% of the value of the company's portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool