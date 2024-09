These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

Paralysis analysis. It's a real problem for retirees when choosing dividend stocks to buy. More than 5,000 stocks that trade on U.S. exchanges pay dividends. There is another solution, though: Invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that offer solid dividend yields. These three dividend ETFs are a retiree's best friend.BlackRock offers several great dividend ETFs. Its iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ: DVY) stands out as one of the best. This fund launched in November 2003 and now has net assets of nearly $19.8 billion. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool