These 3 Stocks Were Crushed in the First Half of 2024. Why They Could Flip the Script in the Second Half of 2024 and Beyond

If you're a shareholder of manufacturing platform Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR), restaurant company Portillo's (NASDAQ: PTLO), or enterprise education business Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY), it's been a rough first half of 2024. All three of these stocks are down and among the worst performing stocks on the market.What's more is that S&P 500 is enjoying a stellar first half of the year. Therefore, the respective drops of 67%, 41%, and 42% for Xometry, Portillo's, and Udemy look pretty bad in comparison to the nearly 16% gain for the S&P 500.