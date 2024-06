These Are My Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Right Now

The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) is growing rapidly, and that's not surprising as this technology is expected to contribute significantly to the global economy in the long run. According to PwC, AI could contribute a whopping $15.7 trillion to the world economy by 2030, driven by an increase in labor productivity as well as a jump in the usage of this technology by consumers.Not surprisingly, AI spending is expected to jump from an estimated $135 billion last year to a whopping $827 billion in 2030. As a result, now would be a good time to invest in top companies that could capitalize on the growing adoption of this market and are likely to deliver solid returns to investors in the long run.Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) are two companies that can help investors benefit from two fast-growing niches of the AI market. Let's look at the reasons why these two companies could turn out to be top AI picks in the long run.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel