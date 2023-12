These Biotech Stocks Caught Our Attention - Did You Notice?

(RTTNews) - In the just concluded trading week, the biotechnology sector outperformed the broader market, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) recording a notable increase of 6%. In contrast, the S&P 500 Index (SPX), representing the overall market, posted a more modest weekly gain of 2.44%.

The following stocks, we featured on our site, touched a 52-week high during the week ended Dec.15, 2023.

*Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on Dec.15, 2023.