These Top Tech Stocks Are Down 30% to 50% in 2024. Is It Time to Buy?

The Nasdaq Composite Index is sitting close to new highs. Investors are bullish on the long-term growth potential of companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and data center infrastructure, but some of the leaders in these markets are trading well off their highs.Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), a leading chip supplier, and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), a leader in cloud computing, haven't impressed investors this year with their financial results. However, there are good reasons to believe these stocks will rebound in 2025.Advanced Micro Devices is one of the top semiconductor companies-with tremendous opportunities for growth. It is the second leading supplier of graphics processing units (GPUs) for data centers behind Nvidia, and it has been gaining share in recent years on Intel in the market for central processing units (CPUs) used in servers and consumer PCs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool