|
28.09.2024 17:21:00
These Were the 5 Biggest Companies in 1989, and Here Are the 5 Biggest Companies Now
The best investors think in years, if not decades. Warren Buffett, one of the world's greatest investors, has consistently pointed to patience as a key to his investing philosophy. Unfortunately, whether you adopt this approach or not, there will be some misses -- not every company stands the test of time.Things change, sometimes dramatically, but it's easy to fall into the trap of recency bias, or assuming that what's true today will be true tomorrow.1. Industrial Bank of Japan: $104.3 billion Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!