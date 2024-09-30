|
30.09.2024 10:12:00
These Were the 5 Biggest Companies in 2019, and Here Are the 5 Biggest Companies Now
There are many different ways to measure the size of a company. Besides stock market capitalization, revenue may be the most straightforward metric to understand the relative importance of a business.Investors can track the Fortune 500 as an annual ranking of the biggest corporations in the United States by their sales of goods and services. The regularly changing list can offer insight into how industry leaders are growing and which high-level themes are shaping the economy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!