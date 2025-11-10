Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
10.11.2025 12:46:00
Think It's Too Late to Buy Alphabet (Google) Stock? Here's the 1 Reason Why There's Still Time.
Shares of Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have surged 47% year to date, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite's 21% return as I write this. Alphabet is a large company with a $3.3 trillion market cap, but the stock is still showing the potential to deliver significantly more upside in the coming years.Alphabet is successfully monetizing its artificial intelligence (AI) technology from consumer apps like Search and YouTube, in addition to meeting growing enterprise demand in Google Cloud. Its AI leadership is the most important reason to consider buying the stock even after its recent surge.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!