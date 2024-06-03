|
03.06.2024 11:12:00
Think You Know Everything About Chewy Stock? The Company Is About to Do Something It's Never Done Before.
When it comes to analyzing an investment, pet e-commerce company Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) seems pretty straightforward. The company attracts pet owners to the platform by offering more than 100,000 products and fast shipping. And it even has autoship options so that users don't forget to buy pet food or medicine on time.According to the American Pet Products Association, U.S. pet owners are expected to spend $150 billion in 2024. By comparison, Chewy only has $11 billion in trailing-12-month net sales, suggesting it has significant runway for growth. Moreover, the same group says that there are 87 million U.S. households with a pet, and Chewy only has 20 million active customers. This again suggests that the business has upside potential.However, Chewy is struggling with growth. In the first quarter of 2024, the company's net sales only increased 3% year over year. And its base of active customers actually dropped by about 400,000 compared to the year before.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-
|19,50
|-1,31%