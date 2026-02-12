Quantum Computing Aktie

Quantum Computing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.02.2026 10:00:00

This 1 Quantum Computing Rumor Is Making Investors Sell Their Bitcoin. Don't Fall for It

When markets panic, rumors tend to fly. In Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) case, one of the more absurd narratives during the difficult Feb. 5 sell off was a speculation that a quantum computer would soon crack the network's cryptography, enabling mass theft of coins.That story feels practically tailor-made to trigger a stampede for the exit, and, for a moment, it appeared to have done exactly that for at least one large holder. But let's slow down and look at what would need to be true for this claim to hold up, and characterize the true nature of this potential threat.If you have any plans to hold Bitcoin for the long run, this is information you will need to know if you want to stay cool headed during the next inevitable patch of turbulence.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs 8,19 0,00% Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX tiefrot -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nimmt Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street tritt auf der Stelle. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.