Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
29.11.2025 20:15:00
This AI Stock Could Rally More if Its New Product Line Delivers on Expectations
The ground is shifting in the battle for artificial intelligence (AI) supremacy. For a few years, OpenAI and its viral ChatGPT model have reigned over the technology competition, catching some of the big technology players off balance with how well the conversational AI tool was catching on with both consumers and software developers.Now, the big technology players are beginning to fight back. Especially Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOG). The company's AI chatbot, Gemini, has grown its market share vs. ChatGPT, and it just launched a new model that reportedly blows the latter's capabilities out of the water.Alphabet's stock has rallied already on this Gemini news, but it could rally even further in 2026 if these product launches start turning into massive amounts of new revenue. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
