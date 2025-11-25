The Market Aktie
This AI Stock Hasn't Caught Up to Its Fundamentals Yet. Is the Market Sleeping on It?
Most investors considering artificial intelligence (AI) stocks gravitate toward big names such as Nvidia, Broadcom, Advanced Micro Devices, and hyperscalers building large AI clusters. However, another company is playing a crucial role in creating the high-speed networks that deliver low-latency data in these clusters. Without the critical networking layer, even the fastest GPUs will not be able to handle large AI workloads meaningfully.Meet Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), a company well-positioned to benefit from the growing adoption of Ethernet networking instead of proprietary InfiniBand networks globally. The third quarter of its fiscal 2025 was the 19th consecutive record quarter, with revenue soaring 27.5% year over year to $2.3 billion and non-GAAP net income jumping 25.1% to $962.3 million. These numbers are substantial, but the company's future growth prospects are even stronger.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
